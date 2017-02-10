Parkersburg firefighters extinguish blaze at Kootaga Indian Dancers' building
Parkersburg firefighters extinguished an intentionally set fire in the basement of the Kootaga Indian Dancers' building on St. Marys Avenue Wednesday morning. Chief Fire Inspector Andy Nestor said there were multiple points of ignition in the basement of the building, but all flames were doused before they spread to the structure itself.
