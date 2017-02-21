Parkersburg City Council to receive budget Tuesday
Before council members get to work on that, they'll consider multiple items, including the final reading of an ordinance allowing Sunday alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m., the first reading of an ordinance vacating three alleys at the site of a planned Sheetz location and an amendment to the city's Community Development Block grant budget. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Haught
|Fri
|HaughtisHOTT
|14
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Alex Kissinger
|3,992
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|I'm in town any body want to hang
|Feb 22
|Hugh
|2
|Marshal Polan (May '13)
|Feb 22
|jkerns
|3
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|7
|Marshall polan
|Feb 21
|jkerns
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC