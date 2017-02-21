Parkersburg City Council to receive budget Tuesday

Before council members get to work on that, they'll consider multiple items, including the final reading of an ordinance allowing Sunday alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m., the first reading of an ordinance vacating three alleys at the site of a planned Sheetz location and an amendment to the city's Community Development Block grant budget. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

