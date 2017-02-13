Parkersburg City Council receives $32.3M budget
Mayor Tom Joyce on Tuesday presented Parkersburg City Council with a proposed 2017-18 budget of approximately $80,000 less than the current fiscal year. revenue projections from the city's two largest sources - the business and occupation and 1 percent municipal sales taxes - and During Tuesday's meeting in council chambers, members also approved an amended proposal to vacate alleys at the site of a planned Sheetz convenience store and gas station and passed the final reading of an ordinance allowing holders of Class A liquor licenses to begin selling alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
