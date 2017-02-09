Parkersburg Choral Society to hold Va...

Parkersburg Choral Society to hold Valentine Concert

The Parkersburg Choral Society will present its annual Valentine Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna. The concert is free and open to the public, sponsered in part by a grant from Artsbridge, and local donors.

Parkersburg, WV

