Parkersburg Choral Society to hold Valentine Concert
The Parkersburg Choral Society will present its annual Valentine Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna. The concert is free and open to the public, sponsered in part by a grant from Artsbridge, and local donors.
