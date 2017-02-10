Parkersburg authorities seeks public'...

Parkersburg authorities seeks public's help on property damage

On Feb. 8, uniformed officers with the Parkersburg Police Department responded to several destructions of property that had been reported in the areas of the 800 and 900 blocks of Maple Street, 600 block of Reed Street, 1900 block of Mathoit Street and the 800 block of Dickel Avenue. It appears through investigation that an unknown person or persons traveled these areas in the late hours of Tuesday or early morning hours of Wednesday and broke several windows to several vehicles.

