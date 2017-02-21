Parkersburg Art Center to show studen...

Parkersburg Art Center to show student artwork

The annual West Virginia Art Educators Association will hold its annual exhibit and awards presentation from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the art center at Eighth and Market streets. Art teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade from all over the state brought examples of their best student work, which will be on display at the art center through the middle of April.

