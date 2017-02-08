Parkersburg Art Center to hold YART Sale

A different kind of art sale will be held Feb. 18 at the Parkersburg Art Center at Eighth and Market streets in downtown Parkersburg. "The sale is for people who are ready for a change in their decor or who are artists and crafters looking for frames or other supplies."

Parkersburg, WV

