Parkersburg Art Center shines light o...

Parkersburg Art Center shines light on young talent

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Wayne Towner Brendon Stout, of Weston, a senior at Lewis County High School, stands with the sculpture he submitted for the West Virginia Art Educators Association display at the Parkersburg Art Center. Photo by Wayne Towner Brendon Stout, of Weston, a senior at Lewis County High School, stands with the sculpture he submitted for the West Virginia Art Educators Association display at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Haught Fri HaughtisHOTT 14
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Alex Kissinger 3,992
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb 22 Deb42 2
I'm in town any body want to hang Feb 22 Hugh 2
Marshal Polan (May '13) Feb 22 jkerns 3
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Feb 21 Larry 7
Marshall polan Feb 21 jkerns 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC