Parkersburg Art Center begins after-school program

The Parkersburg Art Center, with funding from the Neighborhood Investment Program and Mike and Joyce Vierheller, has hired Brandon Coss to head art projects at the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg and McKinley Elementary School sites through the end of the 2016-2017 school year. "With Wood County Schools only having one designated art teacher in the elementary schools, we feel there is a need for more art programs to fill the void," Coss is a local artist and a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served two tours.

