Parkersburg Art Center begins after-s...

Parkersburg Art Center begins after-school program

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Parkersburg Art Center, with funding from the Neighborhood Investment Program and Mike and Joyce Vierheller, has hired Brandon Coss to head art projects at the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg and McKinley Elementary School sites through the end of the 2016-2017 school year. "With Wood County Schools only having one designated art teacher in the elementary schools, we feel there is a need for more art programs to fill the void," Coss is a local artist and a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served two tours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson Tue Mistaken 12
Child custody lawyer - Parkersburg (Feb '13) Tue Jackson 11
vip Tue Hhh 1
Woman at McDonald's drive thru Mon bastardguy 2
Trouble Feb 6 Why why why 2
Jenna Bryan ex stripper Feb 6 nana 5
Kinky Neighbors Feb 5 nana 7
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,730 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC