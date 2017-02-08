Order expands required C8 testing area
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an order expanding the area for required testing of water wells for the chemical C8. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that C8 was used for years to manufacture Teflon at a Wood County DuPont plant.
