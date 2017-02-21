MRS. ROOSEVELT - Patty Cooper of Parkersburg will portray Eleanor...

MRS. ROOSEVELT - Patty Cooper of Park...

Hancock County Senior Services will host historical re-enactor Patty Cooper of Parkersburg as she portrays First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in a West Virginia History Alive! program at 6 p.m. March 2 at the senior center located at 647 Gas Valley Road.

