Mother charged after 2-year-old child may have overdosed, police said
A Lynn Street woman today was charged with child neglect creating the risk of death or injury, a felony, after her 2-year-old boy may have overdosed on what may have been an opiate, the Parkersburg Police Department said. Stephanie R. Joy, 27, 1206 Lynn St., was lodged in the North Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bond, Police Chief Joe Martin said.
