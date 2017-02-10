Mid-Ohio Valley residents plunge into the cold for fundraiser
Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Ashley Hysell donned a Rocky costume for her plunge at the "Freezin' for a Reason" Polar Plunge at the Point Park Market Place on Saturday to benefit Special Olympics West Virginia. Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Kristi Clegg, left, and Codie Richards, right, take a plunge into freezing water for Special Olympics West Virginia.
