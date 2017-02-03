Maestro Grant Cooper talks art, his life as an immigrant at Blennerhassett Museum
Photo by Brett Dunlap Maestro Grant Cooper, conductor of the West Virginia Symphony, spoke Sunday at the Blennerhassett Museum in Parkersburg. He talked about his experiences of being an immigrant and how an artistic approach in his own education got him thinking creatively in dealing with math and other subjects.
