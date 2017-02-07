Look Back: City Park once held a zoo
Photo provided by Jeff and Christy Little At one time, the Parkersburg City Park housed a sizable zoo, offering the view of many species of "wild" animals, as shown in this 1910 photo. The work of placing the iron fence on Park Avenue along the new addition to the City Park is now in progress and when completed, will improve the appearance very greatly.
