Justice budget includes $450M in tax, fee increases for W.Va.
Justice delivered his first State of the State speech to the Legislature, which reconvened on Wednesday, and proposed a 2 percent raise for classroom teachers, completion of highway projects and another 10 cents on the price per gallon of gasoline. He also apologized for proposing tax increases.
