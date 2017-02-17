Greater Parkersburg Convention and Vi...

Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau names board

Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

While tourism in Wood County began 2016 on a slight downturn things began to look up in November and December and continued into 2017. Mark Lewis, president and CEO of the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, said November and December 2016 had more overnight stays than November and December 2015 and January 2017 surpassed January 2016.

Parkersburg, WV

