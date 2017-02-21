Great American Home Show fast approac...

Great American Home Show fast approaching

The 2017 Great American Home Show will offer vendors and potential customers a chance to display, discuss and consider a variety of local options for local homeowners and customers. Organized by the Home Builders Association of the Mid-Ohio Valley, this year's event will be held at the National Guard Armory on Blizzard Drive in south Parkersburg from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

