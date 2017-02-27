Funding for popular DHHR programs now...

Funding for popular DHHR programs now highlighted in Justice's SOS tour

Monday Feb 27

DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch is scheduled to be in Parkersburg Wednesday to highlight what further budget cuts would do to the agency's Aged and Disabled Waiver Program. Crouch spoke against possible budget cuts to the Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Waiver Program back on Friday in Huntington.

Parkersburg, WV

