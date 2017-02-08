Fire claims Parkersburg mobile home
A Parkersburg couple lost most of their clothes Wednesday when a mobile home they were in the process of moving out of caught fire. The mobile home at 17 Gardenia Drive was destroyed by the fire, officials said.
