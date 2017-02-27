Ferns responds to Justice 'poodle' co...

Ferns responds to Justice 'poodle' comment, talks budget...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The majority leader in the West Virginia Senate sees no need for Governor Jim Justice's "Save Our State" Tour to promote his budget proposal which includes $450 million in revenue measures, largely tax hikes, and $27 million in spending cuts. "He's got his secretaries of his departments out running around the entire state, promoting his plan, trying to scare people, quite frankly, into supporting his plan," said Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 min Native 3,993
Meth (Aug '16) Sun Bwaaahaaa 3
Couples that swing (Aug '16) Sun Bwaaahaaa 3
Mike Haught Feb 24 HaughtisHOTT 14
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb 22 Deb42 2
I'm in town any body want to hang Feb 22 Hugh 2
Marshal Polan (May '13) Feb 22 jkerns 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC