Federal building in Parkersburg to em...

Federal building in Parkersburg to empty by end of year

Yesterday

The remaining offices at the federal building at Fifth and Juliana streets are scheduled to move to the Union Trust building at 700 Market St. this year. The U.S. General Services Administration confirmed in December that the Social Security Administration would move from the federal building to the Market Street facility owned by Siltstone Resources by November 2017.

Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

