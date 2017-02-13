DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak

DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay US$670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia. FILE PHOTO -- The Dupont logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.