DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak

DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay US$670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia. FILE PHOTO -- The Dupont logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015.

