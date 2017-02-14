DuPont Settles $670 Million In Water ...

DuPont Settles $670 Million In Water Contamination Claims

1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

DUPONT SETTLES $670 MILLION IN WATER CONTAMINATION CLAIMS Feb. 15, 2017 Source: Douglas & London, P.C. news release Douglas & London, P.C. is pleased to announce the $670.7 million settlement in principle to address approximately 3,500 claims against DuPont and Chemours for injuries sustained by the chemical giant's contamination of the water supply near their Parkersburg, West Virginia plant with perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as PFOA or C-8.

