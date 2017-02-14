DuPont Pays $670M to Settle Teflon Ch...

DuPont Pays $670M to Settle Teflon Chemical Lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

C8, also known as perfluorooctanoic acid, is a toxic and cancerous chemical used to make Teflon. Since the 1950s, a DuPont plant near Parkersburg, West Virginia has been emitting C8 into the air and the Ohio River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 7 hr barbwires57 3,985
I will be there thursday 7 hr Redsnappa 7
Justin Anderson 17 hr + 1 26
Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16) 23 hr Victor Thompson 15
JR Dowler Tue Dowler snitcher 3
What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th... Mon robo 3
Mike Haught Mon SheCintributes 6
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC