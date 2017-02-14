DuPont and Chemours settle PFOA suits

DuPont and Chemours have agreed to pay $670 million to settle 3,550 lawsuits in Ohio and West Virginia by residents who say they were sickened by drinking water contaminated by perfluorooctanoic acid released from a former DuPont plant in Parkersburg, W. Va. DuPont and Chemours, a DuPont spin-off that now owns the plant, will each pay $335 million of the settlement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chemical and Engineering News.