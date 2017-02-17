Chili helps heat up fundraiser at Marietta church
Photo by Doug Loyer Twenty-five different types of chili were served in the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption's Chili Cook-Off. Photo by Doug Loyer Twenty-five different types of chili were served in the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption's Chili Cook-Off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshall polan
|4 hr
|Bobo
|2
|Mike Haught
|12 hr
|Mistaken
|10
|Justin Anderson
|Sun
|JAnderson
|31
|Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Tasty
|16
|Looking for old woman
|Sun
|Timmy
|2
|I will be there thursday
|Sun
|The truth
|18
|Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t...
|Feb 16
|sir
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC