Child overdose victim out of hospital

After a few days in the hospital, a 2-year-old boy who overdosed on an opiate last week has been released from a Morgantown hospital and is in good condition, said Parkersburg Chief of Police Joe Martin. On Feb. 2 the child's mother, Stephanie R. Joy, 27, 1206 Lynn St., was charged after she called Wood County 911 to report her child was unresponsive.

