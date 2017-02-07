Chief names suspect in shooting

The Parkersburg Police Department is looking for Brian Ezekial Hupp, 39, 720 29th St., Parkersburg, from a shooting shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at his residence where police found Anthony Mowery, 40, being treated by EMS for a single gunshot wound to his left leg, Chief Joe Martin said.

