Burdette, Leavitt take lead on Pathways Playground Project
The Junior League has named Priscilla Leavitt and Jane Burdette to serve as the new co-chairmen for the Pathways Playground Project to build an inclusive playground accessible to all children in the community. The Junior League has completed Phase One for toddlers at the City Park playground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Haught
|6 hr
|Mistaken
|10
|Justin Anderson
|18 hr
|JAnderson
|31
|Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Tasty
|16
|Looking for old woman
|Sun
|Timmy
|2
|I will be there thursday
|Sun
|The truth
|18
|Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t...
|Feb 16
|sir
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Feb 15
|concerned citizen
|3,987
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC