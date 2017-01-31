Blennerhassett Museum hosts annual Fe...

Blennerhassett Museum hosts annual February 2017 Winter Lecture Series

The Winter Lecture Series is returning to Parkersburg's Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History. Each Sunday in February will feature an educational program with speakers and first-person interpreters on a variety of Ohio Valley and West Virginia topics.

