Blennerhassett Island a treasure trove of information for archaeologist

Over the past decade, a Columbus archeologist has been conducting periodic studies on Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park, searching for clues to the location of one of the island's first structures. Jarrod Burks, director of Archeological Geophysics at Ohio Valley Archeology Inc., talked about those efforts Sunday at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History in downtown Parkersburg.

