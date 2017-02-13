Blennerhassett Island a treasure trov...

Blennerhassett Island a treasure trove of information for archaeologist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Over the past decade, a Columbus archeologist has been conducting periodic studies on Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park, searching for clues to the location of one of the island's first structures. Jarrod Burks, director of Archeological Geophysics at Ohio Valley Archeology Inc., talked about those efforts Sunday at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History in downtown Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th... 3 hr robo 3
Justin Anderson 3 hr robo 25
Mike Haught 4 hr SheCintributes 6
tiffany from backpage (Sep '15) 18 hr Samantha 15
JR Dowler Sun Keepin it reel 2
Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16) Sat yep 14
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Sat robert 3,985
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC