Ashley Flowers pleads to lesser charg...

Ashley Flowers pleads to lesser charges in child neglect case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Four days before her trial on charges of child neglect creating risk of injury, Ashley Nicole Flowers entered a plea agreement to plead guilty to lesser included offenses. Flowers, 32, of Parkersburg, the city's former finance director, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of misdemeanor child neglect creating risk of injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Haught 13 hr Friend of a victim 8
Justin Anderson Sat Come on 30
Mineral Wells Rest Area guy getting trucks to b... (Jun '14) Sat sweet 12
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... Thu sir 2
I will be there thursday Feb 16 The truth 17
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Feb 15 concerned citizen 3,987
Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16) Feb 14 Victor Thompson 15
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC