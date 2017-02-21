Artsbridge readies Arts Encounter

The fourth annual Arts Encounter, sponsored by Artsbridge, is a special day of arts experiences for middle school students in Washington County in Ohio and Wood County in West Virginia on March 3 and March 10. The goal of the event is to introduce students to the artistic and cultural offerings in downtown Parkersburg and actively engage them in the arts. Invited students are kept to an attendance of 60 each day to provide the opportunity for more hands-on experiences, organizers said.

