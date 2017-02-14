Arrest made in high-speed car chase

A Parkersburg man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after leading a Wood County sheriff's deputy on a chase in which the suspect's speed reached upward of 80 miles per hour on two-lane roads. According to a criminal complaint in Wood County Magistrate Court, Chad E. Flores, 46, of 34 Wildwood Circle, Parkersburg, was arrested Saturday on charges of fleeing in a vehicle while driving under the influence and fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard, along with warrants for three counts of shoplifting and one count of petit larceny.

