Arrest made in high-speed car chase
A Parkersburg man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after leading a Wood County sheriff's deputy on a chase in which the suspect's speed reached upward of 80 miles per hour on two-lane roads. According to a criminal complaint in Wood County Magistrate Court, Chad E. Flores, 46, of 34 Wildwood Circle, Parkersburg, was arrested Saturday on charges of fleeing in a vehicle while driving under the influence and fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard, along with warrants for three counts of shoplifting and one count of petit larceny.
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|barbwires57
|3,985
|I will be there thursday
|4 hr
|Redsnappa
|7
|Justin Anderson
|14 hr
|+ 1
|26
|Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|Victor Thompson
|15
|JR Dowler
|20 hr
|Dowler snitcher
|3
|What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th...
|Mon
|robo
|3
|Mike Haught
|Mon
|SheCintributes
|6
