Arrest made in high-speed car chase

Arrest made in high-speed car chase

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

A Parkersburg man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after leading a Wood County sheriff's deputy on a chase in which the suspect's speed reached upward of 80 miles per hour on two-lane roads. According to a criminal complaint in Wood County Magistrate Court, Chad E. Flores, 46, of 34 Wildwood Circle, Parkersburg, was arrested Saturday on charges of fleeing in a vehicle while driving under the influence and fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard, along with warrants for three counts of shoplifting and one count of petit larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 4 hr barbwires57 3,985
I will be there thursday 4 hr Redsnappa 7
Justin Anderson 14 hr + 1 26
Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16) 20 hr Victor Thompson 15
JR Dowler 20 hr Dowler snitcher 3
What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th... Mon robo 3
Mike Haught Mon SheCintributes 6
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC