Altrusa hears update on repairs to historic Parkersburg mansion

Photo by Brett Dunlap Senta Goudy, executive director of the West Virginia University at Parkersburg Foundation, gives an update to the local Altrusa chapter Thursday on work being done at the historic Stephenson Home, also known as Oakland, on Seventh Street. Part of her presentation was showing a whiskey flask that was recently unearthed on the grounds while work is being done.

