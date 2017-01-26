Wood County lawmaker sets sights on West Virginia's drug problems
If passed, a bill being proposed by a Wood County lawmaker to create drug abuse treatment programs statewide will go above and beyond two facilities already being worked on in Wood County. Delegate John Kelly, R-Wood, is working on a bill to be introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates after the legislative session begins in early February.
