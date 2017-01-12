Wood County grand jury issues 78 indi...

Wood County grand jury issues 78 indictments

Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

According to police reports from October, Casey Douglas Saunders, 25, and Marshall Leroy Saunders, 28, both of Parkersburg, were arrested at 1508 Crescent St. while police were investigating a complaint that Marshall Leroy Saunders stabbed an individual and Casey Douglas Saunders was arrested on an outstanding parole violation. Casey Douglas Saunders was also charged with second-offense unlawful taking of a vehicle.

