Wood County Commission not a fan of I-77 tolls
PARKERSBURG, W.Va . - Although nothing has been decided, there are plenty of ideas being talked about for increasing the revenue for road construction and maintenance in West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|Sat
|PHSCLASSOF04
|19
|Todd Nutter (Jan '15)
|Jan 19
|Kevin from Harris...
|17
|What does Jody Purkey know about being a magist...
|Jan 16
|Citizen
|1
|Jason E Riggs (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|friend
|5
|tiffany from backpage (Sep '15)
|Jan 15
|zayne143
|14
|Trash
|Jan 14
|Serious black
|1
|Jennifer Efaw (May '15)
|Jan 14
|zayne143
|5
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC