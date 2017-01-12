Wood County Commission moves burn bui...

Wood County Commission moves burn building plan to next phase

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Wood County Commission gave its approval to allow the proposed burn building to be used to train local firefighters to move on to the next phase. The commission Thursday unanimously approved a motion to grant the authority to have $500,000 in bonds issued to help secure funding for the proposed facility, which is planned to be constructed on a 0.55-acre piece of property behind the city's fire station No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, USMC 8 hr Family 12
Nikki Bollinger (May '15) 10 hr zayne143 14
marry youman 10 hr zayne143 2
dentist 12 hr usernameme 5
Benjamin coffman Thu Ben 11
Marshall polan Thu blue92 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 11 R Scott Mick 3,983
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC