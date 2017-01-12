Wood County Commission moves burn building plan to next phase

The Wood County Commission gave its approval to allow the proposed burn building to be used to train local firefighters to move on to the next phase. The commission Thursday unanimously approved a motion to grant the authority to have $500,000 in bonds issued to help secure funding for the proposed facility, which is planned to be constructed on a 0.55-acre piece of property behind the city's fire station No.

