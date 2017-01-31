Wood County Commission approves grant for Vandalia-Con Steampunk Convention
The commission approved a $3,000 Innovative Fund Grant request to help promote the Vandalia-Con Steampunk Convention being held May 26-28 in Parkersburg at the Blennerhassett Hotel. "This is going to be the fourth year it will be going on," said Derek Fleming of the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
