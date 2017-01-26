Wood County Circuit Court hears four ...

Wood County Circuit Court hears four cases

15 hrs ago

Jason Antonio Kidd, 19, 700 32nd St., Parkersburg, and Jeromee Todd Donaway, 28, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail, were indicted by the September 2016 grand jury on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin. Kidd entered a plea agreement to plead guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to deliver.

