Wood County Board of Education to look at revised bond

The Wood County Board of Education meets Tuesday to review and approve a revised bond resolution, one that does not call for the closing of Waverly Elementary School. Officials say that's not the end of the discussion, however, as the district must still schedule a closure hearing for the school.

