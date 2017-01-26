Woman injured in accident in Vienna
A 2009 Chevy Cobalt driven by Ashley Sprouse, 22, of Parkersburg was traveling south in the 1000 block of Grand Central Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, said Sgt. Scott Hughes of the Vienna Police Department.
