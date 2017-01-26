Woman injured in accident in Vienna

Woman injured in accident in Vienna

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

A 2009 Chevy Cobalt driven by Ashley Sprouse, 22, of Parkersburg was traveling south in the 1000 block of Grand Central Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, said Sgt. Scott Hughes of the Vienna Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, USMC 4 hr Azulea 30
Kinky Neighbors 16 hr Older but not eld... 4
Brandjes murder trial Wed No hope for human... 9
Amy Gough - Gough Hazard Wed MarkB 3
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Jan 24 Anon 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 24 Well 3,986
Bartender named Laura at Blennerhassett Hotel Jan 23 Checking 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC