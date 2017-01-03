Winter Trees and Shrubs Walk branches...

Winter Trees and Shrubs Walk branches out to library arboretum

Photo by Brett Dunlap Patricia White, Judy White and Robin Clark listen to retired forester Turner Sharp on Sunday as he described aspects of a Virginia Pine tree at the John Blomberg-Parkersburg Library Arboretum at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library during the annual Winter Trees and Shrubs Walk. Photos by Brett Dunlap Retired forester Turner Sharp talks about a young Virginia Pine tree Sunday at the John Blomberg-Parkersburg Library Arboretum at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library during the annual Winter Trees and Shrubs Walk.

