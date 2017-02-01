W.Va. Tax Department will no longer prepare tax returns
It was not immediately clear whether there would be jobs lost at the Parkersburg office at 400 Fifth St. or any of the department's other locations. Gov. Jim Justice recently instructed departments to look at places they could cut expenses as a projected $500 million budget deficit looms for the upcoming fiscal year.
