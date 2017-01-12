Volunteers needed for Wood County hom...

Volunteers needed for Wood County homeless count

Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Twice a year, volunteers and organizations assisting those dealing with homelessness head out to tally and survey the individuals living on the street, in camps along the river, in shelters and vacant buildings for the Point-in-Time count. "All the data that we collect, we'll actually be turning in to the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness," The count is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help determine allocation of resources for housing programs.

Parkersburg, WV

