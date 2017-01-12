Vigil scheduled for Saturday for slai...

Vigil scheduled for Saturday for slain couple

Read more: Marietta Times

A candlelight vigil has been organized for a man and wife killed in a shooting in Mineral Wells, organizers said on Thursday. The observance for Brandy and Shawn Hardman of Waverly will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at City Park near the pond, the location in the park being weather permitting, organizer Shelly Anne Simmons said.

