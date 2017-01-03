Vienna crews tackle broken water line
After working to clear snow- and ice-covered roads, Vienna public works employees had to deal with a significant water line break on West Virginia 14 Friday morning. A snow-plow operator spotted water spraying into the air around 6 a.m. in front of Witten's Farm Market near 57th Street, Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp said.
