Vienna City Council ponders adding assistant police chief
Mayor Randy Rapp said recently retired police chief George Young talked about adding a position of assistant chief and new chief Mike Pifer said he would like to add the position to handle administrative duties in the department. City Attorney Russ Skogstad said the West Virginia code gives cities a lot of flexibility on what a person in that position can do and what the qualifications will be.
