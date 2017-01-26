Vienna City Council ponders adding as...

Vienna City Council ponders adding assistant police chief

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Mayor Randy Rapp said recently retired police chief George Young talked about adding a position of assistant chief and new chief Mike Pifer said he would like to add the position to handle administrative duties in the department. City Attorney Russ Skogstad said the West Virginia code gives cities a lot of flexibility on what a person in that position can do and what the qualifications will be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kinky Neighbors 6 hr Willie 5
Justin Anderson, USMC Thu Azulea 30
Brandjes murder trial Jan 25 No hope for human... 9
Amy Gough - Gough Hazard Jan 25 MarkB 3
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Jan 24 Anon 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 24 Well 3,986
Bartender named Laura at Blennerhassett Hotel Jan 23 Checking 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC